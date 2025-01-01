Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru Forester

171,100 KM

Details

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12516166

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 12516166
  2. 12516166
  3. 12516166
  4. 12516166
  5. 12516166
  6. 12516166
  7. 12516166
  8. 12516166
  9. 12516166
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,100KM
VIN JF2SJCTC8FH514042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 103
  • Mileage 171,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗 108,450 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE AWD 68,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring AT 4-Door 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Mazda 3 - Low Kilometers, Excellent Condition! 🚗 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring AT 4-Door 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Mazda 3 - Low Kilometers, Excellent Condition! 🚗 60,980 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2015 Subaru Forester