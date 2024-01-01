$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn CVT 3.6R w/Touring Pkg
2015 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn CVT 3.6R w/Touring Pkg
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,009KM
VIN 4S3BNFD65F3002250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Good shape
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Lock-Up Torque Converter
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Tires: P225/55R17 97V Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings
electronic throttle control and dual active valve control system
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 5 Y-Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy
430CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Transmission: High-Torque CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode
Engine: 3.6L DOHC 24 Valve 6-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2015 Subaru Legacy