$10,725
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I
Location
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2,211,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8553137
- VIN: 4S4BSCACXF3211433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
GREAT AWD SUBARU, PRICED TO SELL
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
