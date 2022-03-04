Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

2,211,046 KM

Details Description Features

$10,725

+ tax & licensing
$10,725

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

2015 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_AccidentFree

$10,725

+ taxes & licensing

2,211,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8553137
  • Stock #: 211433
  • VIN: 4S4BSCACXF3211433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 211433
  • Mileage 2,211,046 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT AWD SUBARU, PRICED TO SELL

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

