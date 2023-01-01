Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

157,367 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 Limited

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 10683987
  2. 10683987
  3. 10683987
  4. 10683987
  5. 10683987
  6. 10683987
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,367KM
Used
VIN JF2GPASC2F8255364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51
  • Mileage 157,367 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2014 Toyota Sienna SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna SE 165,434 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Acadia SLE2 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 GMC Acadia SLE2 119,813 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr 2.0L Premium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr 2.0L Premium 89,124 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek