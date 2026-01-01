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Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with Excellent Service History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Hybrid Hybrid | AWD | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14202926

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Hybrid Hybrid | AWD | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPBDC8FH295208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with Excellent Service History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek