2015 Toyota Camry

138,223 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry

SE

2015 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,223KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK4FU934892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB4892
  • Mileage 138,223 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2015 Toyota Camry