Great Condition Toyota Camry Hybrid SE! Equipped with Leather Trimmed Seats, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2015 Toyota Camry

114,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
114,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BD1FK9FU145269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Toyota Camry Hybrid SE! Equipped with Leather Trimmed Seats, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

