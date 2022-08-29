Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Camry

21,400 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

XLE ONLY 21400KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Camry

XLE ONLY 21400KMS

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9208390
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK5FU911976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,400 KM

Vehicle Description

  •  Back-Up Camera
  •  Blind Spot Monitor
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Climate Control
  •  Cross-Traffic Alert
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  •  Keyless Start
  •  Multi-Zone A/C
  •  Navigation System
  •  Power Driver Seat
  •  Power Passenger Seat
  • CERTIFED
  • CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 14,800 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 59,800 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Expre...
 144,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory