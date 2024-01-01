Menu
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2015 Toyota Corolla LE<br /><br />**AUTOMATIC**<br /><br />**CERTIFIED**<br /><br />**BLUETOOTH**<br /><br />Automatic Transmission<br />193,000km<br /><br />ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*<br /><br />*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Bluetooth<br />Reverse Camera<br />Key less entry<br />Power locks<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7FC295114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Toyota Corolla