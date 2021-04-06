+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
**TOUCHSCREEN!**
**BLUETOOTH**
Automatic Transmission
140,000km
ONLY $10,495 plus HST and licensing!
*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Heated Seats
Heated wipers
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
