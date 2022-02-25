Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

97,565 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8355096
  • Stock #: 436700
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3FC436700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 436700
  • Mileage 97,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

