Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RARE Highland HYBRID XLE 4WD. One Owner vehicle we purchased direct form a Volvo Dealer. Always serviced at Toyota as per the Clean Carfax History Report. Features; heated leather seats, power sunroof, Navigation system, back up camera, rear sunshade, power lift gate, Aluminum wheels, running boards, roof rack, tinted windows, fog lights, intelligent smart key entry, push button start, lane departure warning, dual climate control, rubber mat set including cargo tray and much more.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).</p>

2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

122,084 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

4WD 4dr XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12630321

2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

4WD 4dr XLE

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1749666960
  2. 1749666960
  3. 1749666960
  4. 1749666960
  5. 1749666960
  6. 1749666960
  7. 1749666960
  8. 1749666960
  9. 1749666960
  10. 1749666960
  11. 1749666960
  12. 1749666960
  13. 1749666960
  14. 1749666960
  15. 1749666960
  16. 1749666960
  17. 1749666960
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,084KM
VIN 5TDJCRFH5FS010655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,084 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE Highland HYBRID XLE 4WD. One Owner vehicle we purchased direct form a Volvo Dealer. Always serviced at Toyota as per the Clean Carfax History Report. Features; heated leather seats, power sunroof, Navigation system, back up camera, rear sunshade, power lift gate, Aluminum wheels, running boards, roof rack, tinted windows, fog lights, intelligent smart key entry, push button start, lane departure warning, dual climate control, rubber mat set including cargo tray and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4WD 4dr XLE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4WD 4dr XLE 122,084 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 2dr Conv Man for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 2dr Conv Man 38,750 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD 127,316 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid