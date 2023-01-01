$20,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | Heated Seats | NO Accidents
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
146,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10431696
- Stock #: 2309339
- VIN: 2T3BFREV1FW277924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2