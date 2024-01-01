Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota RAV4

153,000 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr LE

Watch This Vehicle
11922413

2015 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr LE

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1731682162
  2. 1731682163
  3. 1731682163
  4. 1731682162
  5. 1731682163
  6. 1731682162
  7. 1731682162
  8. 1731682161
  9. 1731682161
  10. 1731682161
  11. 1731682162
  12. 1731682163
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t3zfrev7fw207391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX title rebuilt for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Honda CR-V LX title rebuilt 68,563 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford Econoline Commercial 160,124 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 133.0
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 133.0" SLE 203,863 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4