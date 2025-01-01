$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV6FW286974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free, LOW MILEAGE Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Package Manual | NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 102,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 133,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Manual | BOSE | Leather | Sunroof | Apple Car Play | Android Auto 111,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2015 Toyota RAV4