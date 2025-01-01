Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free, LOW MILEAGE Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors

2015 Toyota RAV4

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12736362

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12736362
  2. 12736362
  3. 12736362
  4. 12736362
  5. 12736362
  6. 12736362
  7. 12736362
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV6FW286974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free, LOW MILEAGE Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Package Manual | NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Package Manual | NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 102,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura RDX NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Acura RDX NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 133,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Manual | BOSE | Leather | Sunroof | Apple Car Play | Android Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Manual | BOSE | Leather | Sunroof | Apple Car Play | Android Auto 111,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Toyota RAV4