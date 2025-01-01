Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Volkswagen Golf Manual with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels

2015 Volkswagen Golf

117,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline Manual | Accident Free | Heated Seats

12853094

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline Manual | Accident Free | Heated Seats

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU1FM042949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Volkswagen Golf Manual with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Volkswagen Golf