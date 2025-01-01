$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline Manual | Accident Free | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
117,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU1FM042949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Volkswagen Golf Manual with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
