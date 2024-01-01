Menu
Great Condition VW Jetta Trendline+! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, WEATHERTECH MATS!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

125,000 KM

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+ Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+ Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
125,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ9FM412066

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Great Condition VW Jetta Trendline+! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, WEATHERTECH MATS!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2015 Volkswagen Jetta