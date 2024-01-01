Menu
Great Condition, One Owner, Jetta Highline Manual with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Fender Premium Sound, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheel

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

124,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8 TSI Highline Manual | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | BSM | Fender Sound

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8 TSI Highline Manual | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | BSM | Fender Sound

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWG07AJXFM273481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Jetta Highline Manual with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Fender Premium Sound, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheel

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Volkswagen Jetta