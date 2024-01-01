Menu
SUPER LOW MILEAGE, Literally little ol lady owed, Well maintained. Driven at least once a week to the grocery store and pharmacy. Kept in the garage. Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

19,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8 TSI Highline LOW KMS | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera |

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8 TSI Highline LOW KMS | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera |

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
19,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWL07AJ5FM227250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW MILEAGE, Literally little ol' lady owed, Well maintained. Driven at least once a week to the grocery store and pharmacy. Kept in the garage. Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2015 Volkswagen Jetta