$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Passat
4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Man Trendline
2015 Volkswagen Passat
4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Man Trendline
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,938 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 1.8L DOHC TSI
Front-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
140 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Canada Cars
Canada Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
+ taxes & licensing
519-885-2500