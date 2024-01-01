2015 Volkswagen Passat

Menu
Engine: 1.8L DOHC TSI

Front-Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

140 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

70 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Location

Logo_NoBadges

Used
167,938KM
VIN 1VWAS7A31FC082888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine: 1.8L DOHC TSI

Front-Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

140 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

70 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control




Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L DOHC TSI

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: P215/60R16 T AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable driver seat and 6-way adjustable passenger seat
Wheels: San Jose 6.5J x 16 Alloy

