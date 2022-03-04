Menu
2015 Volkswagen Passat

192,099 KM

Details Description Features

$11,625

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_NoBadges

192,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8612939
  • Stock #: 053127
  • VIN: 1VWAS7A36FC053127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 053127
  • Mileage 192,099 KM

Vehicle Description

1.8 Litter, TSI, EXCLLENT SHAPE, PRICED TO SELL

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

