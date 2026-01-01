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2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL A HEAD
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL A HEAD
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGHV7AX8FW011337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Volkswagen Tiguan 4WD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Panoramic Roof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan