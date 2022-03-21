$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
115,370KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8696993
- Stock #: EB2407
- VIN: WVGJV7AX3FW522407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,370 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
