$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo V60
Cross Country 2015.5 4dr Wgn T5 Platinum AWD
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Used
126,791KM
VIN YV4612HM4F1000870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 000870
- Mileage 126,791 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT SHAPE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
3.46 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L 20V Inline 5-Cylinder Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel
17.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
Media / Nav / Comm
graphic equalizer
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Exterior
Black grille
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Additional Features
Power Driver Seat w/Memory
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 NESO Alloy
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Sensus Navigation with Mapcare
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P235/50R18 AS BSW
Front Contour Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar
and power passenger seat
Email Canada Cars
