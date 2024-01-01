$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RDX
Leather | Sunroof | AcuraWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2412579
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Acura RDX with Low Mileage and Excellent Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back up Camera, AcuraWatch ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking System), Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
