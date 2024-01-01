Menu
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Acura RDX with Low Mileage and Excellent Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back up Camera, AcuraWatch ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking System), Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels

2016 Acura RDX

74,000 KM

2016 Acura RDX

Leather | Sunroof | AcuraWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

2016 Acura RDX

Leather | Sunroof | AcuraWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TB4H36GL801331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2412579
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Acura RDX with Low Mileage and Excellent Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back up Camera, AcuraWatch ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking System), Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Acura RDX