2016 Audi A4

68,000 KM

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Audi A4

2016 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort plus

2016 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort plus

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526923
  • Stock #: 2204171
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL1GN009536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2204171
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ow Kilometre Audi A4 ! Komfort plus
Beautiful condition inside and out
Comes with 2 sets of wheels (see pictures)
Heated Seats
Power Seats
Driver selectable mode
Bluetooth
Electronic e brake
Sunroof
Cruise Control
Heated mirrors
Leather

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

