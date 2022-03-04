$26,590+ tax & licensing
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2016 Audi A4
2016 Audi A4
2.0T Komfort plus
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8526923
- Stock #: 2204171
- VIN: WAUBFCFL1GN009536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2204171
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ow Kilometre Audi A4 ! Komfort plus
Beautiful condition inside and out
Comes with 2 sets of wheels (see pictures)
Heated Seats
Power Seats
Driver selectable mode
Bluetooth
Electronic e brake
Sunroof
Cruise Control
Heated mirrors
Leather
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2