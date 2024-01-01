Menu
BACKUP CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER HITCH, AND MORE!

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

143,058 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab | BACKUP CAM | TRAILER HITCH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
143,058KM
VIN 1GCGTBE3XG1284200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9065A
  • Mileage 143,058 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER HITCH, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

