2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab | BACKUP CAM | TRAILER HITCH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
143,058KM
VIN 1GCGTBE3XG1284200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9065A
- Mileage 143,058 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER HITCH, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
