$23,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" LT, 4X4, REMOTE START,
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCGTCE39G1366876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,200 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFED 4X4, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA
CERTIFED
CARFAX CLEAN
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
2016 Chevrolet Colorado