CERTIFED 4X4, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA
CERTIFED
CARFAX CLEAN

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

135,200 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" LT, 4X4, REMOTE START,

12167856

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" LT, 4X4, REMOTE START,

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCGTCE39G1366876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED  4X4, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA

CERTIFED

CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2016 Chevrolet Colorado