Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

126,160 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11552787
  2. 11552787
  3. 11552787
  4. 11552787
  5. 11552787
  6. 11552787
  7. 11552787
  8. 11552787
  9. 11552787
  10. 11552787
  11. 11552787
  12. 11552787
Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,160KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM4G7323470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 82
  • Mileage 126,160 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SV MT 4-Door for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SV MT 4-Door 122,114 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX 4WD CVT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Honda HR-V LX 4WD CVT 151,773 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio5 LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Kia Rio5 LX 135,100 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze