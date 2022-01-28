Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

77,500 KM

Details Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 2LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 2LS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 8178439
  2. 8178439
  3. 8178439
  4. 8178439
Contact Seller

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

77,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8178439
  • Stock #: 2201040
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH6G7137296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 77,500 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 106,000 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 100,000 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory