$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Express
LT
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
315,216KM
VIN 1GAWGFFG3G1211462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 315,216 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
