Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Chevrolet Express

315,216 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Express

LT

2016 Chevrolet Express

LT

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
315,216KM
VIN 1GAWGFFG3G1211462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 315,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2016 Chevrolet Express