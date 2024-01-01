$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Impala
2LT Backup Camera | Parking Sensors | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Chevrolet Impala LT! Equipped with Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Leather Trimmed Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Carimex
1-888-741-7487