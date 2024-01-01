Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition Chevrolet Impala LT! Equipped with Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Leather Trimmed Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels

2016 Chevrolet Impala

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Impala

2LT Backup Camera | Parking Sensors | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Impala

2LT Backup Camera | Parking Sensors | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1115S38G9118036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Chevrolet Impala LT! Equipped with Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Leather Trimmed Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2013 Honda Civic EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Bluetooth 109,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 V6 | 4WD | Tow Hitch | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 V6 | 4WD | Tow Hitch | Bluetooth 155,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Backup Camera 85,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Impala