2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WELCOME TO FORBES MOTORS WHERE WE HAVE BEEN SELLING QUALITY PRE-OWNED TRUCKS LIKE THIS 2016 LTZ, FOR MORE THAN 70 YEARS! MAKE SURE TO GIVE US A CALL TODAY TO SEE AND DRIVE THIS CHEVY! TRUCK LIKE THIS ALWAYS SELL FAST SO BOOK YOUR VISIT TODAY AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU IN THE SHOWROOM! * 5.3L V8 ENGINE * 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO * 4X4 * LEATHER SEATING * FRONT BUCKET SEATS * POWER SUNROOF * POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW * REMOTE LOCKING TAILGATE * POWER FOLDING MIRRORS * POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS * HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS * TRAILER PACKAGE * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM * Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE * NAVIGATION * ONE OWNER * ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE * AND MUCH MUCH MORE! ******************************************************** WHY BUY FROM US? EVERY FORBES MOTORS CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INCLUDES.. - VALUE PRICING - EASY CREDIT APPROVALS - FULL TANK OF FUEL - 2 FREE OIL CHANGES - NITROGEN TIRE FILL - ROAD HAZARD TIRE WARRANTY - 3 MONTH SIRIUS XM TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION - ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE PLAN - 153 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION - MINIMUM 3 MONTH OR 5,000 KM WARRANTY - 30 DAYS OR 2,500 EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE - FULL VEHICLE RECONDITIONING. OVER 70 YEARS IN BUSINESS! EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE EXPERIENCE MAKES! Fairest in salesFinest in service since 1948.