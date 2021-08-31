Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,974 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,974KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,974 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Silverado Z71 TRUE NORTH we acquired direct from an Audi Dealer on Trade-in. This was a personal driver, never abused, extra clean contition with lots of extras; factory remote start, Rustproofed, Rhino bedliner, Chevrolet Tonneau cover, running boards, rear power sliding window, Trailering package and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Z71 TRUE NORTH
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

