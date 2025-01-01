Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Chevrolet Spark 1LT! Equipped with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, 7-Inch Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, USB Port, Automatic Transmission (CVT), and Alloy Wheels.

2016 Chevrolet Spark

85,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT Accident Free | Bluetooth | Low Mileage

12815041

2016 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT Accident Free | Bluetooth | Low Mileage

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA6GC614725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2507374
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Chevrolet Spark 1LT! Equipped with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, 7-Inch Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, USB Port, Automatic Transmission (CVT), and Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

