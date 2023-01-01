$16,986+ tax & licensing
$16,986
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2016 Chevrolet Trax
FWD LT | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM
87,080KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9978194
- Stock #: C8084B
- VIN: 3GNCJLSB9GL189987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Bose Premium Audio System, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3