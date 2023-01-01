Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

87,080 KM

Details Description

$16,986

+ tax & licensing
$16,986

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

FWD LT | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM

2016 Chevrolet Trax

FWD LT | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$16,986

+ taxes & licensing

87,080KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978194
  • Stock #: C8084B
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB9GL189987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C8084B
  • Mileage 87,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Bose Premium Audio System, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

