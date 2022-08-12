Menu
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

119,465 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

TOURING | DVD | LEATHER

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

119,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975131
  • Stock #: A5615A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG3GR206944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,465 KM

Vehicle Description

DVD, Leather interior, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Remote start, Power sliding doors, Power liftgate, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sliding Doors
dvd player
Bluetooth
remote start
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

