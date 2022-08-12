$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING | DVD | LEATHER
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,465KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8975131
- Stock #: A5615A
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG3GR206944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,465 KM
Vehicle Description
DVD, Leather interior, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Remote start, Power sliding doors, Power liftgate, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sliding Doors
dvd player
Bluetooth
remote start
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3