2016 Dodge Durango

150,011 KM

Details

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

AWD LIMITED | NAV | BLUETOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

150,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8922112
  • Stock #: Z6040A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG7GC467627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z6040A
  • Mileage 150,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Nav, Power sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Touchscreen, Backup camera, Parking sensors, Premium Alpine stereo, Second set of Winter tires and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

