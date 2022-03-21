$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2016 Dodge Durango
AWD LIMITED | NAV | BLUETOOTH
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
150,011KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8922112
- Stock #: Z6040A
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG7GC467627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Nav, Power sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Touchscreen, Backup camera, Parking sensors, Premium Alpine stereo, Second set of Winter tires and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
