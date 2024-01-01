$8,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,604KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG0GR216462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Great vehicle. With safety certified.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
6049# Gvwr
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Additional Features
Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
17 Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
