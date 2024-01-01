SOLD
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
Used
143,300KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR399685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 143,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.6L One owner Carfax is provided 143300km 7 seaters Comes with Summer tires Winter tires are installed already 2 keys Financing is Available. Extended warranties are available. We are OMVIC licensed car dealer, and UCDA member. HST & Licensing are extra.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Armo Auto Sales
2014 Nissan Sentra S 105,120 KM SOLD
2015 Kia Rio 4DR SDN AUTO LX+ 133,400 KM SOLD
2010 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Auto SX 142,000 KM SOLD
Email Armo Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
SOLD
Armo Auto Sales
519-589-4734
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan