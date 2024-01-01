Menu
<p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.6L One owner Carfax is provided 143300km 7 seaters Comes with Summer tires Winter tires are installed already 2 keys Financing is Available. Extended warranties are available. We are OMVIC licensed car dealer, and UCDA member. HST & Licensing are extra.</span></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,300 KM

Details Description Features

11962758

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
143,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR399685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.6L One owner Carfax is provided 143300km 7 seaters Comes with Summer tires Winter tires are installed already 2 keys Financing is Available. Extended warranties are available. We are OMVIC licensed car dealer, and UCDA member. HST & Licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

