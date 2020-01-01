Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

82,786 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT | Dvd | Rear Camera | Bluetooth

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT | Dvd | Rear Camera | Bluetooth

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,786KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6267030
  Stock #: X6013A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR110412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Dvd, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Stow/Go, Low Kms!Bustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident you’re getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved – whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles. COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized before and after each use, including test drives and deliveries. We offer a full suite of customizable online-only services upon request, including virtual and at-home test drives, contactless paperwork processing, and free home delivery within a specified geographic distance. Check out our complete inventory, apply for financing, or view free CarFax reports for all our used inventory online at https://www.bustard.com.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
dvd player
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

