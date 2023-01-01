$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT 7 Passenger
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10140537
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG5GT173622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2016 Dodge Journey SXT
**7 PASSENGER**
172,000km!!
Alloys/Bluetooth/Key less entry
**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!**
ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!
*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY
DEALER*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power locks
Power windows
Alloys
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Rear window wiper
CD player
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Anti-lock brakes
Vehicle Features
