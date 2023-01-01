Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

172,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140537
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5GT173622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2016 Dodge Journey SXT
**7 PASSENGER**
172,000km!!
Alloys/Bluetooth/Key less entry

**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!**

ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY
DEALER*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power locks
Power windows
Alloys
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Rear window wiper
CD player
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Anti-lock brakes

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

