Great Condition, Accident Free Dodge Journey Crossroads AWD with Excellent Service History! Equipped with 3rd Row Seating, Leather, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Parking Sensors, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Premium Alloys.

2016 Dodge Journey

132,000 KM

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad 7 Seater | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats & Steering

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad 7 Seater | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats & Steering

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
132,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG7GT204983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Dodge Journey Crossroads AWD with Excellent Service History! Equipped with 3rd Row Seating, Leather, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Parking Sensors, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Premium Alloys.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

