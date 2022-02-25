$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2016 Dodge Journey
CROSSROAD | NAV | LEATHER
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
118,616KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8442342
- Stock #: Z9072B
- VIN: 3C4PDCGG8GT146229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Leather interior, Power 6-way driver's seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, ParkSense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
