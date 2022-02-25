Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

118,616 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD | NAV | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,616KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8442342
  • Stock #: Z9072B
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG8GT146229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Leather interior, Power 6-way driver's seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, ParkSense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Ford Explorer L...
 141,474 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX STI ...
 40,736 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 REBEL ...
 126,175 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory