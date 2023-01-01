Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

144,600 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1698795986
  2. 1698795989
  3. 1698795993
  4. 1698795996
  5. 1698795999
  6. 1698796002
  7. 1698796006
  8. 1698796009
  9. 1698796012
  10. 1698796014
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610652
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K88GBB75619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 121,500 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 37,600 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 67,100 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory