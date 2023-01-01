2016 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10027248

10027248 Stock #: AD3600

AD3600 VIN: 1FMCU0G9XGUA23600

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.