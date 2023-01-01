Menu
2016 Ford Escape

133,440 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,440KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9829961
  • Stock #: EB7038
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G97GUC47038

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

