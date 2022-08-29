2016 Ford Expedition...

Menu
0 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Max Platinum

Max Platinum

Location

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9067780
  • Stock #: H10018A
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT4GEF00163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H10018A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford Expedition Max boasts a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. This Ford Expedition Max Comes Equipped with These Options Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P275/55R20 BSW All-Terrain, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, two 4.2 screens in instrument cluster, AppLink and 911 Assist, Steel Spare Wheel, Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers. Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Ford Expedition Max!

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

