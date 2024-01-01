$27,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP4GFC44125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,200 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
