2016 Ford F-150 "

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 3 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7394333

7394333 Stock #: U8720

U8720 VIN: 1FTEW1EP3GFB88259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 121,345 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

